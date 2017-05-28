Caddo coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died Saturday night after a motorcycle wreck in Shreveport.

He is identified as 57-year-old Scott Alan Mills, according to a news release.

It happened just after 5:45 p.m. on Interstate 20 westbound near the Market Street exit.

Authorities say Mills’ motorcycle collided with the retaining wall and he fell from the overpass to his death onto a street below just over the Red River Bridge.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the accident.

