Radio tower falls during storm

Severe thunderstorms that ripped across the ArkLaTex on Sunday morning toppled a radio station transmission tower in Southwest Arkansas.

The National Weather Service reports the 167-foot tower fell in Nashville, Ark.

Howard County Sheriff’s Office dispatch records show multiple trees also were downed in the storm, blocking Cornbridge Road and Highway 270 near Cornbridge.

Winds also felled a tree, blocking a roadway in McCurtain County, Okla., the Weather Service reported.

Some Bossier Parish residents reported getting penny- to quarter-size hail along with Sunday morning's storms.

No injuries were reported.

