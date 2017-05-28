American Legion post honors first responders with fish fry

American Legion Koran Post 388 treated a few dozen first responders to a fish fry Saturday afternoon.

It was the post's second annual First Responders Appreciation Day in Bossier Parish.

Group leaders said it was their way of saying thank you to first responders.

“I had your back years ago, and now you’ve got our back,” said Jerry Deaton, who served at the Bay of Pigs and Cuban Blockade in the early 1960s. “We served this country, now you are serving us.”

“A lot of us either have served in the military, or our spouse or kids between women’s auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion, and we kind of know what the service is and so do our first responders,” said Ronald Fogelson, who served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force. “They are our local heroes.”

Law enforcement officers from various agencies including the Bienville and Bossier sheriff’s offices, Louisiana State Police, Haughton Police Department and South Bossier Fire Department enjoyed the fish fry in the 5400 block of Louisiana Highway 527.

“It means a lot to us,” said Capt. Eric Lane, shift captain for South Bossier Fire’s C shift. “We appreciate them doing that for us, looking after the first responders. It shows great appreciation, and we can’t thank you enough.”

