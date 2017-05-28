Woman fighting for her life after shooting in Shreveport

A woman is fighting for her life after police say she was shot in the leg in Shreveport Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Canal Blvd.

A witness told Shreveport police the shooting started after a fight at a trail ride in Haughton Saturday night.

Police say shots were fired from a white Chevy Tahoe seen on Meadow Street where one bullet hit the woman in the leg.

She was taken to University Health Hospital where doctors say her wound is possibly life-threatening due to the location.

This crime is under investigation.

The victim has not yet been identified.

