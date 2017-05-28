Woman fighting for her life after shooting in Shreveport

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has been auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for more than 30 years.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
