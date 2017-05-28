Pregnant woman recovering after being hit by gunfire in Shreveport

Marliseya Peoples retraces steps of her best friend, shot outside People's home in 6100 blk Canal Boulevard in Shreveport. (Source: Meghen Jones/KSLA)

Neighbors who heard gunshots overnight in Shreveport are disturbed to hear the shooting victim is a pregnant mother of two, now recovering in the hospital.

"She was standing like right here in this area. And they said the car stopped at the corner. And when the car stopped at the corner they just started shooting," said Marliseya Peoples, who described herself as the shooting victim's best friend.

Peoples retraced the steps of her friend, who she says was shot in the right thigh outside Peoples' house. It happened in the 61-hundred block of Canal Boulevard in Shreveport about 1:30 Sunday morning.

Police say the shots came from a white Chevy Tahoe on Meadow street near the intersection with Canal Boulevard.

Doctors say the victim's wound is possibly life-threatening. but Peoples insisted her best friend is expected to survive.

She says the trouble all started hours earlier when a huge group of people went on a trail ride in Haughton. Peoples explained that when fights broke out, they had to leave early.

"And I knew the people. I knew 'em. So, by me knowing them they came to my house," added Peoples.

She also showed us the two bullet holes that hit her house, while another bullet hit a car in the yard.

Unfortunately, neighbor after neighbor told us this overnight shooting is far from an isolated incident. They point to one neighbor's door as an example, which had three bullet holes. The homeowner told us it came from stray bullets in a shooting from a free weeks back.

Vernita Brown didn't want her face shown, but says neighbors like her live in fear. "Every night we go to bed we have to jump out of our bed and lay on the floor because they shooting up people's houses," said Brown.

A fellow neighbor, who we'll call "Tracy," told us during our stop on Canal Boulevard on this Sunday that he's had enough.

"Me and my sister thinking about moving to a retirement home. Yes, it's not the same neighborhood it was 20 years ago," said Tracy.

Adding insult to injury for neighbors, despite the posted speed limit of 25 miles an hour, they fear near constant speeding could cause the next tragedy on this stretch of Canal Boulevard.

