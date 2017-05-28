SPD: Man shot during home invasion in Shreveport

Shreveport police say a man is recovering after being shot during a home invasion in Shreveport.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Wilkinson Street on Sunday.

According to authorities, the victim was asleep when he heard a loud bang in his home. When he woke up, he found two armed men in the kitchen. When spotted, police say the suspects attacked the victim hitting him in the head.

Police say the intruders then demanded money from the victim and made him text his roommate to come back to the apartment.

When the roommate arrived, he attempted to flee and was reportedly shot in the backside according to police.

He was taken to University Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both are expected to recover.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.