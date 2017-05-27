Motorcyclist dies from falling from Interstate 20 overpass

Traffic is flowing and all exit ramps are open on Interstate 20, just over the Red River Bridge in Shreveport after a motorcyclist fell from the overpass to his death.

It happened just after 5:45 p.m. on Interstate 20 westbound near the Market Street exit.

According to Shreveport police spokesperson Cpl. Marcus Hines, the motorcyclist fell off his bike and fell from the overpass onto a street below. No other vehicles were involved.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the accident. The Caddo Parish Coroner is on the scene.

Traffic was delayed for over two hours.

All exit ramps are now open I-20 West at Common Street. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 28, 2017

