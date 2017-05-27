Motorcycle wreck on Interstate 20 slows traffic - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Motorcycle wreck on Interstate 20 slows traffic

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Crews are on the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle on Interstate 20, just over the Red River Bridge in Shreveport.

It happened just after 5:45 p.m. on Interstate 20 westbound near the Market Street exit.

According to Shreveport police spokesperson Cpl. Marcus Hines, the motorcyclist fell off his bike and possibly gone over the side of the roadway.

Traffic has slowed and delays are expected.

This is a Developing Story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as more details become available.

