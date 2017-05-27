BCPD: Crash sends officer to hospital with broken hip

One Bossier City police officer is recovering after losing control of the SUV he was driving early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at Old Shed Road and Crowing Lane sometime after midnight, according to BCPD spokesman Sgt. Brian Griffith.

The officer who has not been identified by police was responding to a suspicious person call.

While en route, the officer lost of the BCPD SUV, it left the roadway and sideswiped back of a parked tractor-trailer.

The officer was sent to an ArkLaTex hospital where doctors determined the officer had a broken hip.

The call that the officer was reporting to, turned out to be nothing, according to Griffith.

