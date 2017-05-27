Groundbreaking held for new SWAR school building

A Southwest Arkansas school district has bounced back from financial problems and is looking to a brighter future.

The Mineral Spring School District held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a $19 million school building to house K-12.

“Oh it feels great; it feels great. It is satisfactory to witness a day like this,” said William Dixon, a member of the Mineral Spring school board. “I didn’t have a dream this day would come. I think if we would have thought of building a school four and a half years ago we would have been laughed at.”

School leaders say many of the buildings now in use are more than 50 years old.

“I am excited for the school,” said teacher Nancy Hartness. “I don’t know if it’s overdue, but it is something that has reached it’s time so we can do it know.”

Officials say the new construction is proof the Mineral Spring School District has moved from one of the poorest districts to the wealthiest district in the state of Arkansas.

“Bonds that we restructured and we were able to create the revenues that will support the building project,” said Superintendent Curtis Turner.

The construction cost will no increase taxes for Mineral Spring residents.

They project is planned to be finished in two years.

