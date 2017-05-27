Lifetime reality dance show to film at GSU campus

A Lifetime reality dance show will be taping a dance competition open to the public on Grambling State University Saturday afternoon. (Source: Grambling State University Facebook)

The “Buck Whatcha Mama Gave Ya” dance competition features the Dancing Dolls Divas of Dance and some of the hottest teams across the country to participate in a live taping of “Bring it” at 3 p.m. in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, near the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Football Stadium.

The Lifetime reality series episodes follow dancers and their mothers as they prepare for competitions, parades and showcases. The show usually ends with battles between rival dance teams.

The public can watch the dance competition and show production for free. Memorial Day weekend drinks and food will be available.

Those under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. By attending the event, you agree that your image and voice may be recorded and used in all media, including advertising and promotion of the program.

