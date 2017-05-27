Man arrested for drugs after traffic stop in Sabine Parish

Ronald McCraw, 34, of Stonewall, is behind bars on several drug charges following a traffic stop in Many, La. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

A man is behind bars on several drug and gun charges following a traffic stop in Many, LA earlier in May.

Ronald Earl McCraw, 34, of Stonewall, is charged with possession of schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

In the report from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Offices, deputies saw McCraw driving a pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and fail to signal the turn at the intersection of Hilltop and Wright Road around 3:30 p.m. on May 17.

McCraw gave permission for deputies to search his vehicle and they found three bags of suspected marijuana.

While questioning McCraw at the traffic stop, deputies believed he had a larger amount of marijuana at his home.

During that search, deputies found about 2.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, prescription medication without a prescription and firearms, one of which was reported as stolen.

McCraw has been booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.