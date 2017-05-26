Caddo special ed teacher arrested, accused of sex with teen

A Caddo Parish Schools teacher is behind bars, accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Rickey Nickels, 49, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, felony contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and human trafficking on Thursday after a search of his home Friday.

Earlier this month, Shreveport police say they were notified that a teenage girl was believed to be in a sexual relationship with Nickels.

Police say Nickels worked for Caddo Parish Schools as a special education teacher and often refereed sporting events.

Through an investigation, police learned that Nickels allegedly paid money to the teenage girl for sex on multiple occasions at his home.

Police say they are concerned that through his profession as an educator, there could possibly be more victims.

Authorities urge anyone with any information on potential victims to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-6955.

