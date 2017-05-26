Staycations offer more options for less money

Introduce your children to camping by pitching a tent in the backyard. (Source: National Park Service/Nathan King)

While AAA says nearly 40 million Americans will travel for Memorial Day, many more will stay at home. Whether due to financial constraints or simply a lack of plans, millions will forgo holiday travel altogether.

So how can you make the most of your Memorial Day staycation?

"Adjust your attitude. Remember that it was not so many years ago when a common question was, 'Are you going anywhere during your vacation?' It was not simply assumed," said Kevin Gallegos with the Freedom Financial Network. "Remember that a main point of vacationing is to relax, rejuvenate and have fun. That doesn't need to cost a bundle or require travel."

That said, there are plenty of things you can do in your own backyard between the barbecue at lunch and the Memorial Day fireworks after dark.

The idea is to find something unique to do that's within your area or even in your own hometown.

Some staycationers don't even leave their houses.

Tips for staycations are all over the internet, but here are a few pared down to give you the best experience possible:

1. Unplug - Hard as it may be for some, try turning off your phone and TV and don't answer emails to avoid distractions.

2. The housework can wait – You can pick another weekend to clean out the garage. Besides, the point is to do something that relaxes you. If you want to get your hands dirty, find some internet lessons on pottery making.

3. Go museum hopping – Don't automatically think of high art and rooms so quiet you can hear your heart beating. Some towns have really cool museums that honor everything from guns and transportation history to music and movies. Even traditional art museums have summer exhibits on really interesting topics.

After a few hours on your feet, why not have a picnic on the museum grounds?

4. Explore your town - Every town has touristy attractions. And most locals never take the time to see them. Contact your local tourism bureau to identify tourist sites in your hometown that you have never seen.

5. Volunteer - Spend the day volunteering at the VA Hospital. Remember what the holiday is all about and give back your Memorial Day to those who gave so much for you.

6. Rent a convertible - How about throwing a picnic lunch together and renting a convertible for a spin out to the country or a park?

7. Try something new - If you're adventurous and not afraid to sweat, try a boot camp experience, rounding up a few friends for a no-holds-barred game of paintball or heading to a local escape room for some puzzle-solving fun might be up your alley.

8. Get some help – Check out the KSLA News 12 Events calendar for upcoming events, searchable by city and keyword. The Shreveport-Bossier Fun Guide is also a good place to look for information on upcoming festivals, concerts and arts events in the area, along with special offers. Click here for ideas for attractions and things to do in the East Texas area, and here for ideas in Arkansas.

9. Take a camping trip – This was the ultimate staycation before the term even existed. It's simple, fun and it can literally be done in your backyard.

10. Read - Spend an evening at a local bookstore or library. Or just read a book you want to read.

Above all else, disconnect, zone out, and have fun.

