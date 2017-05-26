Shreveport T-Mobile store closing stuns employees asking for paychecks

Imagine arriving at work only to discover the lights were off and the doors locked - and the business had closed down. It can be a real shock for such employees.

That scenario is exactly what happened to several T-Mobile store employees when they tried to go to work this week at Mall Saint Vincent in Shreveport. So they turned to us for help.

"On Wednesday afternoon when I went up to the store, the store had a sign in the window that said the store was closed," recalled employee Monica Hughes.

She and co-workers, like assistant manager Ariel Lathon, were still waiting for their latest paychecks, almost a week late.

"We have stuff that's coming out of our accounts. We're behind on money, payments, everything else and it has messed up our families altogether," said Lathon.

This T-Mobile store was operated by TM Solutions LLC in Shreveport. CEO Clay Lee told us over the phone that all 5 store employees would get their paychecks.

We passed that information on to Hughes who told us, "That's the first we've heard of anything. And we've all tried to contact him. They will not, they won't return calls. They won't return text messages."

Lee soon called us back, saying they were preparing to do some partial payroll payments within hours on this Friday afternoon.

Lee then spoke by phone with employees like Lathon, instructing them to come to the Cell Phone Solutions store on Youree Drive in Shreveport, where Lee is also a co-owner.

Hughes and Lathon later came out with about half their normal paycheck and a promise they'd soon be paid the rest.

When asked whether media coverage may have helped their situation Hughes answered, "I did. I know that's what happened. I know it was."

TM Solutions CEO Clay Lee says that the employees will get the rest of their paychecks next week, possibly Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, to be exact. And he also promised that the store here at the mall will re-open in the next two to three weeks in some capacity or another.

Clay Lee also explained that there is a certain protocol that must be followed for a closing like this and typically takes several days to finish. He said that was a big factor in the paycheck delays.

