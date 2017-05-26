Shreveport T-Mobile store closing stuns employees asking for paychecks

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
It's official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.
