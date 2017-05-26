Police investigating shooting, robbery in east Shreveport

Shreveport police are on the scene of an attempted armed robbery in east Shreveport that has sent one man to the hospital.

Police received the call just after 6:20 p.m. to a call regarding a shooting at the Chevron gas station in the 2500 block of East 70th Street near Dixie Garden Road.

According to Shreveport spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, two masked men entered the gas station demanding money. The cashier was shot twice in the stomach.

He has been sent to University Health with possible life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects fled the scene in a red SUV traveling east on East 70th Street.

