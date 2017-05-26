Police investigating armed robbery in east Shreveport

Shreveport police are on the scene of an attempted armed robbery in east Shreveport that has sent one man to the hospital.

Police received the call just after 6:20 p.m. to a call regarding a shooting at the Chevron gas station in the 2500 block of East 70th Street near Dixie Garden Road.

According to Shreveport police Det. Josh Mayfield, a masked man armed with a gun entered the gas station. A customer inside was ordered to the ground

The gunman ordered money from the cashier.

"A tussle ensued over the weapon," Mayfield said. "Unfortunately that weapon went off and the cashier was struck one time in the lower abdomen."

The cashier has been sent to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a red SUV traveling east on East 70th Street.

He is described as being in his late teens or early twenties wearing a white hoodie and a white mask.

