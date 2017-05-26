KSLA Salutes: Vietnam vet travels to D.C. thanks to Honor Flight program

One Shreveport veteran was able to see Washington, D.C. thanks to The Honor Flight program.

Six times a year, Honor Flight gives our veterans and their spouses or guardians a three day trip of a lifetime. The program has given our nation's veterans a chance to see the memorials built in their honor in Washington, D.C. for more than a decade.

Veterans aboard the second Honor Flight of 2017 included Shreveport native Will Bryant, a retired Army veteran who fought in the jungles of Vietnam. He joined 50 other veterans in our nation's capital to see the memorials built in their honor.

"It was just overwhelming you know I met people from all across the United States," explained Bryant, "Everybody that I talk to you they had such a memory of their military and I let my mind do a little walking through the yellow pages."

Bryant is careful to not let the horrors of war outweigh the good.

"Most people think that war is all bad but we are there for a purpose and a cause and I share that with them and we all felt pretty much the same way," Bryant said.

For three days, Bryant, his wife and the rest of the group toured the city. Receiving thanks and praise for their service everywhere they went.

On May 20th, 2017, he finally came face to face with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

"I know a lot of guys that were over there at one time and they never made it back they came back and body bags," Bryant said.

He credits his faith for helping him survive the war.

"I kept a pretty positive mindset. I said well if over here is where I'm going to die I'll die here I felt like I was there for a reason."

Bryant admits some of his memories still haunt him, but he refuses to be a victim of the past.

"It's just a lot of things that happened and I accepted it," Bryant said, "Freedom it's not really free, some people had to pay the ultimate price so we could all be free so I remember that."

