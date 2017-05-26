Shreveport police identify suspect in Flora Street shooting

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating a man suspected of shooting another man.

Police say that Lee Woodson, 28, shot 28-year-old Davariol Liggins in the upper torso on May 21 at his home in the 3700 block of Flora Avenue.

That's in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

Officers were first called to Willis-Knighton South Hospital to a report of a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators believe that Woodson forcefully entered Liggins' home armed with a gun after the two had a dispute that afternoon. Woodson then attacked and shot Liggins.

Liggins was later sent to University Health for the treatment of the gunshot wound, which authorities considered non-life-threatening.

Police have secured a warrant for the arrest of Woodson for his alleged role in the crime.

Bond has been set at $100,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call Shreveport CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

