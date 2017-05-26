2 arrested, accused of stealing from cars, 1 still at large

Bowie County Sheriff's Office arrested 2 people for allegedly stealing items from vehicles and one more person is still on the run.

Deputies say they got a call early Friday morning about a suspicious vehicle on Cardinal Lane.

When deputies got there, they saw 20-year-old Eric Turner run from the garage of a house to the backseat of a car that 19-year-old Katelin Jordan was in the driver seat of.

The deputy said when he talked to the pair, Turner was trying to hide a handgun with his foot.

The deputy told Turner to get out of the car and the pair told the deputy they were in the area looking for a friend, Brian Jackson's dog.

Due to what the deputy described as a highly doubtful story and Turner's suspicious action, the deputy got permission and searched the car.

He found a black purse, two masks, several bandanas, a BB gun, a drill, a tool bag, a radar detector, two vehicle television screens and a pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine.

The purse had things in it that lead police to believe it belonged to a woman nearby. When deputies contacted the woman, she discovered her car had been burglarized and her purse was missing from it.

Turner and Jordan were arrested for burglary of a vehicle.

After being arrested, Jordan confessed to driving Turner and Jackson around to different places where she would park, they would get out and then return with stolen items.

Turner was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were both booked into the Bi-State Hail and are waiting for a bond to be set.

Deputies are still looking for Jackson.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.