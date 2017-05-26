Man accused of having sexual relationship with girl, 15

A Natchitoches man was arrested and accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Natchitoches police were contacted by a woman who said 42-year-old Timothy Pier was having an inappropriate relationship with her daughter.

After detectives investigated and gathered evidence, Pier was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, felony possession of child pornography, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and simple possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he is waiting for a bond to be set.

The Natchitoches Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 318-352-8101 or the Criminal Investigations Division, Detective William Connell at 318-357-3780. All calls shall be kept confidential.

