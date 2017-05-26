Victim identified in fatal Bossier City shooting

One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Bossier City on Thursday.

One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Bossier City on Thursday.

Police have identified the man shot and killed Thursday in Bossier City in what investigators believe may have started out as a home invasion.

Salvador Aguiree, 63, died as a result of a gunshot wound in the upper body according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Peach Street, where officers arrived to find Aguiree's body and another man with a gunshot wound to the arm. A third man had been beaten. They were taken to University Health and are expected to recover.

Investigators are still working to identify suspects, according to Sgt. Brian Griffith. No arrests have been made.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bossier Crimestoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.