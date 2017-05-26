Flags set out for Memorial Day stolen from Shreveport neighborhood

Glenn Allen says about 80 of the 250 flags he put out in his Shreve Island neighborhood for Memorial Day have gone missing. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport man says dozens of American flags he placed in the Captain Shreve neighborhood ahead of Memorial Day weekend have gone missing.

Glenn Allen says he and his wife put out 250 American flags Wednesday morning.

Allen says spent about $290 on the flags because they wanted to decorate the neighborhood in honor those who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

On Friday, he discovered about 80 of the flags missing.

Allen says he filed a report with police, but it's not likely he'll be able to get more before Memorial Day.



