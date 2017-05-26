Double severe weather threat looms Memorial Day weekend

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

It's not often that we have severe threats from two systems back to back on consecutive days, but that is the case this Saturday and Sunday.

Most of Saturday, May 28th, will be dry. By about 7:00 PM an area of storms will approach from the west and affect parts of the Ark-La-Tex. The highest risk of severe storms will be northwest of I-30. A slight risk will be between I-30 and I-20. A marginal risk will be south of I-20.

The time frame will be roughly between 7:00 PM and midnight. The threats will include high, damaging thunderstorm winds, large damaging hail and heavy rainfall.

The tornado threat will be low, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Sunday will find a cold front moving slowly into the area through the day. Isolated storms may develop in the early afternoon near and south of I-20 but storms will begin to form later in the afternoon along the cold front and may last into early Monday in the southern half of the area as the front stalls.

The entire Ark-La-Tex will be under a Slight Risk of severe storms roughly from noon into the evening hours. The main threats will be strong damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat will be low, but heavy downpours are possible.

Showers may be found on Memorial Day, especially along and south of I-20.

