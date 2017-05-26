Shreveport Opera continues to end its seasons in the black

Despite a decline in the popularity of operas, Shreveport Opera has managed to consistently make a profit each year.

For nearly 69 seasons, Shreveport Opera has been raising the curtain on entertainment and culture.

"We produce our shows right here. Ninety-five percent of what you see on stage has to do with Shreveport-Bossier talent. Shreveport-Bossier creates the chorus, it's the Shreveport Symphony in the pit," said Steve Aiken, general and artistic director of Shreveport Opera.

It's no secret opera is not as popular as it used to be.

"Opera was never meant to be anything elitist; it was meant to be music for the people," Aiken said. "And, in fact, most people don't go because they're afraid they won't understand it, they think that it's too expensive."

For at least the past nine years, Shreveport Opera has managed to end each season in the black.

Making a profit each year can be rare for U.S. opera houses because of the decline in popularity.

"As far as other opera companies go, we are a bit of an anomaly in the fact that we are able to keep the doors open. It's because of this community," Aiken said.

"We have no debt. All of the arts organizations in town are challenged every year with trying to make sure that they end with a balanced season. That's really difficult to do. Fortunately, with the opera, we've been very lucky.

"And it's important to say to the community we can't ever do it without their help. We have a robust Shreveport-Bossier Opera Guild that usually gives us one-fifth to one-sixth of our opera budget."

Shreveport Opera has a plan to keep people interested.

Next year, it will end its season with "Beauty and the Beast."

During the season, they will be bringing the drama to you.

"We are going to be doing opera in places that generally are not opera locations, whether it's a local bar or brewery," Aiken said. Whether it's at a tattoo shop, whether it's just a pop-up at a local coffee shop.

"We want to start producing things where opera is least expected and generate an interest in an audience that truly wants a different experience."

Shreveport Opera is wrapping up the season in the next few weeks and hopes to end the year positively again.

Aiken said they've only been able to gain a profit each year because of the kindness of strangers, and they're thankful Shreveport-Bossier City is generous to the opera.

"Our challenge is getting people in the door. Once they're in there, we've found that they're hooked."

The next opera will be in November. Shreveport Opera will perform "Magic Flute." It will be sung in English and shortened.

