Man robbed at gunpoint during home invasion

Shreveport police are looking for the group of men who robbed a man at gunpoint during a home invasion Friday morning.

Witnesses say just after 4:30 a.m. a group of about 4 or 5 men kicked in the door of an apartment at South Port Apartments in the 9300 block of Mansfield Road.

Police say at least one of the men had a handgun and threatened the boyfriend of the woman who lived there and demanded he handed over cash.

The men got away with the cash.

The woman, her son and boyfriend were not injured during the robbery.

Police say the family was not able to give a good description of the group of men other than to say they were wearing all black with their faces covered.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

