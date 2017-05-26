Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital

A man is fighting for his life after police say he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Shreveport Thursday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. along the 6100 block of Creswell Avenue, near Superior Grill.

According to police, the man somehow lost control of his motorcycle and drove off the road.

That's when he reportedly hit a street sign and crashed into a utility pole.

Police found the man unconscious and he was taken to University Health hospital with life-threatening injuries.

