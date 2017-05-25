Caddo man accused of forcing a kiss on woman outside store

A Caddo Parish man is accused of forcing a kiss on a woman outside a convenience store.

Sheriff's deputies have arrested 53-year-old Frank Spencer Robertson Jr. on one count of simple battery. His bond has been set at $50,000.

He is suspected of grabbing a 51-year-old woman and kissing her May 14 outside the Super S store in the 3100 block of Roy Road.

The woman told authorities that she allowed the man to give her a Mother’s Day hug on her way into the store.

Authorities say when she came back out, the man approached her again in a harassing manner, used profanity and forced a kiss upon her.

Detectives suspect this might not be the first time.

They think he accosted and randomly kissed a woman at least once at Blanchard Place Apartments.

Robertson was arrested at his residence at Blanchard Place Apartments.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on May 24.

