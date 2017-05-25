2nd Circuit vacates Shreveport man's murder conviction - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2nd Circuit vacates Shreveport man's murder conviction

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

An appellate court has thrown out a Shreveport man's conviction on a charge of second-degree murder.

Now Breonne Whitaker's case is headed back to the trial court.

He was arrested in 2013 in connection with the death of Frederick Henderson. 

Shreveport police found Henderson wounded in an SUV off Hollywood Avenue.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled that the trial court erred on a motion for post-verdict judgement of aquittal prior to sentencing.

