Louisiana themed gift shop opens in Red River District

Christi Ranger is the owner of Louisiana Specialty Gifts.

A Louisiana-themed gift shop has opened its doors in the Red River District of Downtown Shreveport.

Louisiana Specialty Gifts has been open for about a month. It's Christi Ranger's very first business.

"I love everything Louisiana," Ranger said. "This is kind of my dream of Louisiana everything."

She explained her store is a one-stop shop for everything Louisiana.

"Whether you're a traveler or a hometown person, or you want to send something to someone who is homesick."

The shop is in the space where the store Hippie Baby used to be. Hippie Baby's owner Courtney Gaston told us last Fall, one of the reasons she closed is because there wasn't enough foot traffic.

But Ranger is confident the location is perfect for a gift shop.

"It's within walking distance from the convention center, from the casinos, from the new aquarium and Sci-Port."

Downtown Development Director Liz Swaine says the Red River District advisory board have long said a Louisiana gift shop is needed for the out of town visitors wanting Louisiana souvenirs.

"There was no place to tell them to go for that downtown and now we've got this wonderful little gift shop," Swaine said.

She thinks the Red River District will be a great fit.

"We can send all of our friends from East Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and other places to that gift shop to pick up something to remember their trip to Shreveport."

Ranger hopes her shop helps spread not just Louisiana, but also Shreveport pride.

The gift shop will be hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.