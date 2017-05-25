Rain helps Montana man find pea-size diamond in SWAR park

The Way Out Yonder diamond is an oval-shaped gem with a champagne brown color and a sparkling, metallic shine. (Source: Crater of Diamonds State Park)

Rainfall recently led to the second largest diamond find this month at a Southwest Arkansas state park, officials say.

A Montana couple found the Way Out Yonder diamond, a 2.78-carat stone, May 13 at Crater of Diamonds State Park.

“I was 80 to 90 percent sure that it was a diamond when I saw it,” said Wendell Fox, a 70-year-old retiree who grew up in Arkansas and now lives in Joliet, Mo.

“It’s no surprise that Mr. Fox found his diamond by surface searching," park interpreter Waymon Cox said in a news release.

"It has rained a lot at the park this spring. And, so far, we have registered 11 diamonds that were found on top of the ground in May.”

The Foxes' diamond is the second-largest discovered this year in the park this year.

The largest is a 7.44-carat brown gem found March 11.

The Foxes' oval-shaped diamond is about the size of an English pea and has a champagne brown color.

"It contains a few inclusions, like most diamonds from the park," park retail specialist Amanda Johnson said in the statement. "But it also has an unmistakable sparkling, metallic shine.”

It is a tradition for visitors to Crater of Diamonds State Park to name their diamonds.

Wendell and Jennifer Fox chose to name theirs the Way Out Yonder as a tribute to their home in Montana.

Oklahoma resident Victoria Brodski, 25, dubbed the 2.65-carat brown gem she found May 6 the Michelangelo Diamond.

That's because family members were using the names of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as code words if they found anything.

DIAMOND FINDS

Following are the sizes of the more than two dozen diamonds found so far this month in Crater of Diamonds State Park.

(100 points = 1 carat)

May 23: 23 pts.

May 22: 5 pts.

May 19: 34 pts., 2 pts.

May 17: 8 pts., 4 pts.

May 16: 6 pts.

May 15: 14 pts., 23 pts. and 20 pts.

May 14: 20 pts., 64 pts.

May 13: 4 pts., 11 pts., 2 ct. and 78 pts., 86 pts., 5 pts., 16 pts.

May 12: two at 7 pts., one at 12 pts.

May 10: 3 pts.

May 7: 57 pts.

May 6: 2 ct. 65 pt.s, 32 pts., 11 pts.

May 5: 11 pts.

