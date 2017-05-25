Volunteers adorn ETX cemetery with a sea of red, white, blue

The Gardens at Hillcrest Cemetery, Texarkana, Tx/Source: KSLA News 12

Preparations are underway throughout the country to celebrate the heroes who gave their lives in service to our country.

In Texarkana, Texas, volunteers have transformed the Gardens at Hillcrest Cemetery into a sea of red, white and blue.

They placed more than 1,200 American flags on military veterans' graves Friday morning.

The cemetery's annual Memorial Day celebration is set to start at 1 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.