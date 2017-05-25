Shreveport to open pilot bicycle path

Bike paths will soon be added to Gilbert Dr. in the South Highland Neighborhood of Shreveport.

City officials are one step closer to making Shreveport more bicycle-friendly.

Shreveport will open its pilot bicycle path Friday, the mayor's office reports.

Bike Shreveport will hold a Slow Roll Ride along parts of the route after the city conducts a brief ceremony.

Bicyclists who plan to participate in the ride are being asked to meet at 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Park, 600 Columbia Street.

“We are very excited to open this new pilot bike path in our city,” Mayor Ollie Tyler said in a statement released Thursday evening. “This is only Phase I of our plan. And we are looking to expand the bike path program to other areas of the city with all paths leading to downtown Shreveport.”

