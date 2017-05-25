Shreveport opens first-ever bicycle path

Bike paths will soon be added to Gilbert Dr. in the South Highland Neighborhood of Shreveport.

City officials are one step closer to making Shreveport more bicycle-friendly.

Around three dozen cyclists gathered on the Creswell Street side of Columbia Park as the black tarp was pulled off of the new bike path designation sign.

The sign bore the symbol of a bicycle with the words "May Use Full Lane."

The unveiling was met with cheers and the ringing of bells on handlebars.

"It made me feel important," Shreveport native and cyclist Perry Ealy told KSLA. "It made me feel that Shreveport's really turning over a new leaf and it's just healthy!"

Shreveport opened its pilot bicycle path Friday evening.

“We are very excited to open this new pilot bike path in our city,” Mayor Ollie Tyler said in a statement released Thursday evening. “This is only Phase I of our plan. And we are looking to expand the bike path program to other areas of the city with all paths leading to downtown Shreveport.”

The bike lane will form a "U" shape, constituting Creswell, Gilbert and Ockley Streets. Under the designation, bikers are legally allowed to use the entire street lane wherever the white bicycle symbol is pained on the street.

Milton Hutchinson, owner of The Bike Pedaler on Line Avenue, told KSLA this is a move that makes the City of Shreveport more competitive with others.

"When you look at other cities nearby like Tulsa, Oklahoma, Memphis, Tennessee, Nashville, Jackson, all of these people have had pretty serious programs," he said.

"All those cities are reporting higher happiness among the people and, of course, from the bicycle side, business is booming!"

According to Hutchinson, the next step should be making bike paths that connect different neighborhoods.

"Look at routes that are going to link neighborhoods to other neighborhoods and, more importantly, those neighborhoods to schools so that young people can actually ride a bike to school like I did when I was a youth," he said.

Mayor Tyler told KSLA at the unveiling ceremony that Phase II of the bike paths will begin next year and continue through the city's Great Expectations Master Plan going through 2030.

Hutchinson said he believes the city will respond well to the new bike lanes. It will just take time.

"Keep in mind, it's a first path. It's a wading pool, not Olympic-size pool yet," he said.

