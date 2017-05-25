Family of Texarkana inmate who died sues jail, others

Disturbing video out of an Ark-La-Tex jail allegedly shows what happened to an inmate just hours before he died. Now his family is considering a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Inmate's family releases video of events at jail before he died

An investigation into the death of an ArkLaTex inmate last month is continuing by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Texarkana Police Chief Robert Harrison has asked the FBI to take over the investigation into the death of an inmate while in custody at the Bi-State Jail on Wednesday.

FBI asked to take over Bi-State inmate death investigation

The Texarkana Police Department is investigating after an inmate was found dead in his jail cell Wednesday morning.

After Michael Sabbie's death, attorneys for his family released surveillance video from inside Bi-State Jail that allegedly shows what happened to the inmate just hours before he died. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A federal lawsuit has been filed by the family of an inmate who died in an East Texas prison.

The wrongful death petition alleges that an excessive use of force, the excessive use of pepper spray and the failure to provide adequate medical care led to the death of 35-year-old Michael Sabbie.

The Texarkana man was found dead in his cell in Bi-State Justice Center in Texarkana, Texas, in July 2015.

The FBI investigated.

No charges were filed.

Now Sabbie's family is suing Southwestern Correctional, the firm that runs the prison as LaSalle Corrections, the East Texas county of Bowie, the city of Texarkana, Ark., a doctor, two nurses and 19 other individuals, including 10 identified only as "John and Jane Does 1-10."

The 33-page petition filed May 24 in U.S. District Court's Eastern District of Texas, Texarkana Division, seeks unspecified compensation plus punitive damages.

It also asks that the lawsuit be heard and decided by a jury.

After his death, attorneys for Sabbie's family released surveillance video from inside the prison that allegedly shows what happened to him just hours before he died.

The family's lawyer claimed that Sabbie was being transferred back to his cell when he began having trouble breathing.

The video shows a correctional officer wrestle Sabbie to the floor then other officers join in.

Moments later, officers appear to be spraying him with a chemical. He was subdued and taken to his cell.

That's where he was found dead the next day.

The cause of his death was determined to be acute respiratory stress due to untreated high blood pressure.

