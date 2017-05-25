LaDOTD unveiling Jimmie Davis Bridge project details

Louisiana highway officials say plans to replace Jimmie Davis Bridge are moving forward. And the latest discussions include a new bridge accompanied by turning the existing one into a crossover for pedestrians.

A public meeting May 25 will focus on options for using Jimmie Davis Bridge as a pedestrian crossway and will include further discussion about the possibility of charging a toll on the replacement span to be built over Red River. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is holding the open house-style gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Barksdale Baptist Church, 1714 Jimmie Davis Hwy in Bossier City.

The project calls for construction of a four-lane bridge between Shreveport and Bossier City and converting the existing two-lane span over Red River into a pedestrian crossing.

The traffic bridge will be erected just north of the pedestrian span.

State officials say there has been no decision yet on whether to charge a toll on the new bridge to help pay for it.

An environmental assessment had been completed for the project when the plan had been to renovate the current bridge.

A new bridge requires a supplemental assessment, which now is underway, to qualify for federal funding.

The purpose of Thursday's public meeting is to accept comments and suggestions on the project, state highway officials said.

It will include a looping presentation describing the project, along with stations where the public can speak informally with members of the project team.

