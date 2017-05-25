DOTD unveiling Jimmie Davis Bridge project details

A public meeting May 25 will focus on options for using Jimmie Davis Bridge as a pedestrian crossway and will include further discussion about the possibility of charging a toll on the replacement span to be built over Red River. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The public is getting its first chance to see and hear plans for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project connecting south Bossier City and south Shreveport.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, DOTD, is conducting the public meeting, hosted by Barksdale Baptist Church.

It will be in an open house style format, running from 5-7 p.m. at the church on Jimmie Davis Highway in Bossier City.

The project will construct a new 4-lane bridge and convert the existing 2-lane bridge to a pedestrian cross-over, connecting Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport and the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City.

The new bridge will be constructed just north of the pedestrian bridge. State officials say there has been no decision yet on whether to install a toll road on the bridge to help pay for it.

An Environmental Assessment, or EA, had been completed for the project when the plan had been to renovate the current bridge. A new bridge requires a supplemental EA study, now underway, to qualify for federal funding.

The purpose of the public meeting, according to DOTD officials, is to accept comments and suggestions on the project. It will include a looping presentation describing the project, along with stations where the public can speak informally with members of the project team.

