Bill Cockrell pool house ready for summer

Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation officially unveiled the new pool house at Bill Cockrell Park on Thursday.

The pool house has been under renovation to make the facility ADA compliant. The Bill Cockrell pool and park serves the West Shreveport area and is a popular spot for families.

Renovations and improvements cost $327,000. The facility was built in the 1980's, and is now ADA compliant. Including other improvements include a new tile flooring, restrooms, and showers, as paint.

It is one of 5 public pools in Shreveport. All city pools open June 6th.

"This sign says it all, that your tax dollars are at work, and I believe that they're finally going to work and you'll see that when you come on the inside," said Shreveport City Councilman Jerry Bowman.

Dozens showed up for the ribbon-cutting, excited for the new, renovated addition to their community.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.