Water patrol offers tips to safely enjoy holiday weekend

If you plan on being out on the water this weekend, make sure you have a plan.

Memorial Day is also the start of boating season, which means plenty of boats and jet skis out at places like Cross Lake, Cypress Lake, Caddo Lake and Red River.

Caddo sheriff's Cpl. Madison Cox says there are certain tips that should always be reiterated.

"Have a plan. "Tell someone when you're going and what time you're supposed to be back. "Have life jackets for everyone on board and a throw-able if your boat is required to have one. "Also a fire extinguisher. "Take your cell phone, take your IDs with you. Put your cell phone in a zip-lock bag."

Officers say one of the biggest issues they see every year is boats breaking down on the water because they haven't been properly prepped.

Cox also says there are certain health risks involved.

"Make sure you have plenty of water to stay hydrated," he said. "People don't really think they can get dehydrated out on the water; but you get dehydrated out on the water a lot quicker than you do doing other things. And make sure you wear sunscreen."

Certain bodies of water like Red River also come with their own dangers.

"The river changes daily," Cox said. "There are sandbars that are underwater that you might not be able to see. There's floating trees and other debris that float down the river, and there's also currents. That's something that people don't realize."

And if you plan to consume alcoholic beverages while out on the water, it's OK as long as you're not underage and not the one driving.

"You can get a DWI in the water just like you can in a vehicle.

"You can have an open container in a boat, but the driver cannot be intoxicated.

"That doesn't mean the driver can't have a beer or two," Cox said. "But he has to realize that if he has a couple of beers, he still has to drive home after his day on the water."

