Future of former downtown SporTran terminal requires federal approval

The new intermodel Sportran station is expected to open by Fall 2017.

Shreveport city leaders are in the process of trying to figure out what to do with the current downtown Sportran terminal once the new intermodal facility opens.

The intermodal facility will be located across the street from the Shreveport Police Department headquarters on Murphy Street.



It's being moved just about a mile away from its current downtown location and will house Greyhound and Sportran buses.

Sportran CEO Dinero Washington explained the city administration is working with the Federal Transit Administration to establish an action plan for the future of the downtown terminal once the move is complete.

The FTA has to approve of any proposal submitted for the property because they put up 80% of the funds to have the downtown terminal built.

"Anytime you move out of a facility the federal/local match has to be discussed with the Federal Transit Administration about what you are going to repurpose the facility for or if you are going to sell the facility, what the facility will be sold for," Washington explained.

"Our action plan will be provided to the public in the coming weeks prior to us moving to our new facility later this year."

Downtown Development Director Liz Swaine wants to see the property repurposed.

