Future of ex-SporTran terminal downtown requires federal OK

The new intermodel Sportran station is expected to open by Fall 2017.

Shreveport leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the SporTran's downtown terminal once the new intermodal facility opens.

The intermodal facility is being constructed across the street from the Shreveport Police Department headquarters on Murphy Street.

It's being moved just about a mile from its current downtown location and will house Greyhound and SporTran buses.

Sportran CEO Dinero Washington explained that the city administration is working with the Federal Transit Administration to establish an action plan for the future of the downtown terminal once the move is complete.

The FTA has to approve any proposal submitted for the property because it put up 80 percent of the funds to have the downtown terminal built.

"Anytime you move out of a facility, the federal/local match has to be discussed with the Federal Transit Administration about what you are going to repurpose the facility for or, if you are going to sell the facility, what the facility will be sold for," Washington explained.

"Our action plan will be provided to the public in the coming weeks prior to us moving to our new facility later this year."

Downtown Development Director Liz Swaine wants to see the property repurposed.

"It could be a food truck court. It could be a performance space, it could be a year-round market of some sort, an arts market," she said.

The DDA has been offering the city suggestions.

"Certainly something I would not want to see happen is for it to sit empty. It is such a wonderful facility. It's such a great space."

Sportran expects to hear from the FTA soon and expects to announce their plan to the public within the next few weeks.

