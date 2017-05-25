SPD: Roads closed due to suspicious package

Shreveport police have blocked off streets near SPD headquarters due to what appears to be a suspicious package.

Officials received the call just after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Murphy Street. That's near the Shreveport Police Department's headquarters.

Roads are being closed to allow crews to safely inspect the package, according to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.

Crews with Shreveport Fire Department and SPD's DARK team are assisting in the investigation.

A similar package was found near this location earlier this week, Hines said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

