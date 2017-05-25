Roads reopened after suspicious packaged is not a threat

Shreveport police have reopened traffic near SPD headquarters after a suspicious package was determined not to be a threat.

Officials received the call just after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Murphy Street. That's near the Shreveport Police Department's headquarters.

Roads were closed to allow crews to safely inspect the package, according to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines. He added that it took crews an hour to determine that the area was safe.

"It's a very sensitive situation," Hines said. "You look at different parts of the country where people are reeling from what they've been seeing. We don't take these situations lightly when we see them. We have to use the utmost option caution when dealing with these situations."

Crews with Shreveport Fire Department bomb squad and SPD's DARK team assisted in the investigation.

SFD Fire Chief Skip Pinkston said that the road closures were necessary to ensure the safety of residents.

A similar package was found near this location earlier this week, Hines said. He added that there were some obvious consistencies in both incidents.

Pinkston said that investigation into this incident is being held.

