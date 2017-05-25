Bossier City police investigating deadly shooting

One man is dead after a late night shooting in Bossier City on Thursday.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Peach Street, according to Sgt. Brian Griffith with Bossier City police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one man with a fatal gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Another man was shot in the arm, and another man was assaulted. Both of these men were taken to University Health where they are expected to recover.

All three men are of Hispanic descent. According to Griffith, the language barrier slowed the flow of information.

Police are working to get a suspect description.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.