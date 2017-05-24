SporTran holding meetings to prepare riders for changes

Changes to SporTran's bus routes and bus stops will be very noticeable, SporTran CEO Dinero Washington says. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Drastic changes are coming to SporTran this fall.

So the bus service is holding community meetings to educate riders.

Changes to the bus routes will be very noticeable, SporTran's CEO said during such a gathering Wednesday evening at Billberry Park Community Center.

"We are going from 17 routes in the daytime to 26 routes. At nighttime, we are going from five routes to 14 routes," Dinero Washington said.

"So there are major changes. A lot of bus stops that you know currently are being removed; and we are putting new stops in."

The bus route and bus stop changes, part of SporTran's 2017 revision plan, will come once the intermodal station opens.

The structure on Murphy Street across from Shreveport Police Department will serve as a Greyhound station as well as a SporTran terminal.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.