Police seek driver who fled, wrecked car then bailed

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are looking for the driver who bailed when a car officers were pursuing crashed into another vehicle. 

Authorities say they stopped the car Wednesday because it had no hood over its engine. 

Then its driver drove off with police in pursuit.

The chase ended on Jewella Avenue, where police say the car crashed into a small ditch and hit another car. 

Two passengers who were left in the car have been taken into custody. 

