Police ID suspect in shooting

Shreveport police have identified a suspect in a shooting in the western part of the city.

Now 28-year-old Matthew D. Lawson, of Shreveport, is being sought on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Authorities say Lawson is a suspect in a shooting that sent 31-year-old Leroy Butts to University Health for treatment of three gunshot wounds to his chest.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. May 19 in the 5500 block of Buncombe Road.

Officers found Butts laying in the middle of the roadway.

He was in serious condition when he was taken to the hospital and continues to recover from his wounds, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

