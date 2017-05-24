Caddo Sheriff's Office teaching special response skills in SWAT Class

Long before we report on the actions of SWAT and special response teams, with local law enforcement agencies -comes hours and hours of intense training. Now, we've gotten a 'look behind the curtain' of that specialized training.

It is helping prepare nearly two dozen officers and deputies in the region for a host of different future crisis scenarios.

This is often all the public gets to see of their local law enforcement SWAT or Special Response Team in action. But here at this week-long training, you get a much better view of the skills officers acquire. The bottom line: Preparing for the unknown.

"To better my tactics so I can better serve my community in case of a high-stress situation arises," explained Officer Jordan Johnson, who has spent the last two years on the Bossier City Police force.

This 50 hours of training is all taking place at the Caddo Sheriff's Regional Training Academy in south Caddo Parish. And it's not without its challenges.

"Learning all the tactics, memorizing. Trying to do everything safely while, you know, being able to move. I mean you have to walk a certain way, move a certain way, make sure that you're doing that safely so you can protect your teammates while doing all those things," added Officer Johnson.

The 23 participants of this class are from 9 different law enforcement agencies in northwest and central Louisiana. Those include Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River and Sabine Parish Sheriff's Offices along with Bossier City and Sibley Police Departments, Louisiana State Office of Probation and Parole, and the Alexandria VA Hospital Police.

And we are told some of them are already part of SWAT or S-R-T teams. And the remaining ones want to be one within the next year."

Such training teaches them about their abilities and limitations. "Not only is it a mental challenge, it's a physical challenge because you have to know and understand how far your body is going to allow you to go," said Sgt. Michael Lodge, who traveled here from the V.A. in Alexandria.

But not all of these participants will end up on such a team. Instructors say some will decide it's not for them. And they say it's far better for them to discover that here than out of the streets.

