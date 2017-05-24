Almost 2 dozen learning special response skills in SWAT class

Hours and hours of intense training go into preparing law enforcement agencies' SWAT and special response teams.

Some of that training is underway now.

Twenty-three sheriff's deputies and police officers from nine Northwest and Central Louisiana agencies are undergoing 50 hours of training at the Caddo Sheriff's Regional Training Academy in southern Caddo Parish.

They are being prepared for a host of possible crisis scenarios.

And it's not without its challenges.

"Learning all the tactics, memorizing. Trying to do everything safely while, you know, being able to move," Bossier City police Officer Jordan Johnson said. "I mean, you have to walk a certain way, move a certain way, make sure that you're doing that safely so you can protect your teammates while doing all those things."

Johnson, who has been with the police force for two years, said he's there "to better my tactics so I can better serve my community in case of a high-stress situation arises.

Such training teaches them about their abilities and limitations.

"Not only is it a mental challenge, it's a physical challenge because you have to know and understand how far your body is going to allow you to go," said Sgt. Michael Lodge, who traveled from the VA hospital in Alexandria.

Training with them are participants deputies from Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River and Sabine parishes, Louisiana probation and parole officers and police officers from Bossier City and Sibley plus Alexandria's VA hospital.

Some of them already are part of a SWAT or S-R-T team.

And those who are not want to be on one within the next year.

But not all of the trainees will end up on such a team.

Instructors say some will decide it's not for them.

And it's far better for them to discover that during this training than later out on the streets, the instructors added.

