Experts offer tips to help your family deal with terror attacks

"It is so in your face. So salient. So strong," Shreveport psychologist Bruce McCormick said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Memorials are being erected at the Manchester city square in the wake of the terror attack May 22 during an Ariana Grande concert. (Source: CNN)

Knowing that 22 lives were lost in Manchester Monday night is a terror all its own.

"It is so in your face. So salient. So strong," Shreveport psychologist Bruce McCormick said.

As a country tries to heal, we sometimes struggle explaining how these awful events could happen.

McCormick wears many hats as a licensed psychologist, professional counselor and a certified school psychologist.

When it comes to starting the conversation with your own family about terror attacks, he suggests letting your children's questions guide the conversation.

"When they ask questions, give them truthful answers. Now, we need to not give them more information than they're ready for."

McCormick said this advice, of course, depends on the child's age.

For children in preschool or elementary school, he said, the routine lessons to avoid strangers and adhere to any school emergency drills could suffice.

"Give them a truthful answer. If it's insufficient, they'll ask more questions. And give them additional information until they seem satisfied and are able to digest and think about that. And they'll ask you more later."

Children are going to learn the grisly details from their parents or other sources, including other youths, McCormick said.

Parents will want to be that source of information, he continued, and that requires them to watch how they express their own fear around their children.

"Control your own worry and fear so that your children do see you as approachable. So that they're not afraid to ask you about something because they're afraid they would upset you."

With teenagers, McCormick said, that conversation becomes harder in the world of social media.

"Teenagers, particularly, like to have their own world and their own set of events, thoughts and lives that they don't share with adults, with teachers all of the time. It's a normal part of growing up."

With that behavior comes a sense of isolationism and privacy and a compulsion to leave others alone in that same bubble, McCormick said.

But if a teenager spots something suspicious at a public event, he added, they need to be able to know to speak up instead of putting their heads down.

"We would rather err on the side of maybe letting someone know when it wasn't a real risk than failing to let someone know when the risk could be real."

Experts also suggest to use these talks with your children to come up with a family action plan should a disaster strike at crowded events like festivals and concerts.

Caddo sheriff's deputies stress the Rule of Twos with exits and meetings places.

"If you know of more than one exit, you're a little bit ahead of the game," Lt. Alan Davidson said.

"You gotta listen to the police and fire, where they're telling you to go in case of an emergency. But they might be directing you one way and your meeting place is another. Have two locations."

Deputies also recommend having an emergency contact outside the venue.

"That way, everyone can call and check in and somebody knows where everyone's at," Davidson said.

And for any teenagers now scared of concerts, McCormick stresses not letting fear stop you from leading your life.

"What we decide to allow our children to do and how we discuss the realities of a world that can be dangerous is very important."

There is a big Paul McCartney concert coming up in July at CenturyLink Center.

Bossier City police representatives confirmed there is no threat requiring any extra security at this time.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.